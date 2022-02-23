Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8.36 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 156,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 140,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 317,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 95,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.