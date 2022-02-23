Dover Co. (DOV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 15th

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Dover has raised its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Dover has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dover to earn $9.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

NYSE:DOV opened at $158.16 on Wednesday. Dover has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Dover by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 175,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after purchasing an additional 104,266 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dover by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Dover by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Dover by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

