Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $586,000 Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Anthem were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 772.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after buying an additional 1,126,903 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $381,379,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Anthem by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $444.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $449.94 and its 200-day moving average is $415.68. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.34 and a fifty-two week high of $472.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 18.28%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

