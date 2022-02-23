Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $275.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $400.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price (down previously from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.95.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN stock opened at $181.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $162.20 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.60.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.25, for a total transaction of $8,767,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total value of $20,261,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.