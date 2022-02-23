Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – ) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $13.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,017.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,177. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,180.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,327.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,870. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

