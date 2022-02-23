Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,833. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.51%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

