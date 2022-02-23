3,983 Shares in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,113 shares of company stock worth $933,905 in the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRC. Stephens began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.11. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,883. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

