Captrust Financial Advisors Has $26.93 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 178,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 746,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,211,000 after purchasing an additional 47,984 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,590,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.52. The stock had a trading volume of 709,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,638,836. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

