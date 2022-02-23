Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,386 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – ) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 562.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.29. 5,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

