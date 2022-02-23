Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 13,090 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $23,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. 966,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,800. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

