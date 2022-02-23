Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 80,391 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EXPE opened at $204.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57.
EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.62.
In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,043 shares of company stock worth $29,478,799 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Expedia Group Company Profile
Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.
