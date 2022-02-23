Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

NYSE:WLKP opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.