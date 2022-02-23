BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

ZPW opened at C$14.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.58. BMO US Put Write ETF has a twelve month low of C$14.49 and a twelve month high of C$16.20.

