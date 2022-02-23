Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $212.71 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,584,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,022 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.61% of Otis Worldwide worth $212,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,360,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,096,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 165,780 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.