Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.
Pharma-Bio Serv stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.64.
