Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 22,986 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.41% of Casey’s General Stores worth $238,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

CASY stock opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.77 and a 200-day moving average of $193.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.39 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

