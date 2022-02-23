Phocas Financial Corp. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $184.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.36 and its 200 day moving average is $195.99. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

