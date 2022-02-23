Laffer Tengler Investments Takes Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $174.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $131.13 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

