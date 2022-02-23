Brokerages Set Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target at $15.77

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.77.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth $64,050,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after buying an additional 1,733,677 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at $12,329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,310 shares during the last quarter.

BBBY opened at $13.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

