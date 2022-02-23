Snowball (SNOB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.49 Million

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Snowball has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $6,046.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Snowball has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.48 or 0.07001586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,874.20 or 0.99902139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049634 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,502,973 coins and its circulating supply is 5,643,926 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

