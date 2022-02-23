The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after purchasing an additional 35,165 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.23, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

