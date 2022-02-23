The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after purchasing an additional 35,165 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TTD opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.23, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.
Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
