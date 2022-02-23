iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,259,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,678,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,861,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

