Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Buys $1,209,056.64 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 41,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,056.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 97,711 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $2,740,793.55.

On Friday, February 4th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 14,868 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82.

On Monday, December 6th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.76 per share, with a total value of $5,293,786.68.

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $9,871,740.48.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98.

NYSE XM opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $49.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

