Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.38.

NYSE:KSS opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

