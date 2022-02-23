Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.36, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Alkermes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alkermes by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after buying an additional 325,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 18.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth $683,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

