Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 229.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 52,674 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 41,199 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,631,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

