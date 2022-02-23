Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.57 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.20. Quantum has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QMCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Quantum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Quantum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Quantum by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Quantum by 1,329.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quantum by 20.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Quantum by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Quantum by 6,391.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 34,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.