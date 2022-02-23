Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

