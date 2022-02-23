The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $567.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $23.30.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCKT. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.