The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $567.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $23.30.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCKT. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.
