Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

SLV stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

