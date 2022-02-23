Cetera Investment Advisers Has $7.76 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $980.14.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $745.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $845.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $887.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

