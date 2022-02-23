Australian United Investment Company Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.17 (ASX:AUI)

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

About Australian United Investment

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy.

