Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $45,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.26 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.14.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

