Truist Financial Increases KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $57.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

KBR opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.70 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,472 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,363,000 after acquiring an additional 715,168 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in KBR by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 683,601 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in KBR by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,493,000.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

