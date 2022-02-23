Truist Financial Increases KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $57.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.
KBR opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.70 and a beta of 1.30.
In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,472 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,363,000 after acquiring an additional 715,168 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in KBR by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 683,601 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in KBR by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,493,000.
About KBR
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
