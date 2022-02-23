Nucor Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Nucor has raised its dividend by 11.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nucor to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of NUE opened at $120.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Nucor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

