Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Walmart has raised its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walmart to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $379.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,094,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,479,614 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

