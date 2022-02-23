British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 55.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,728 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 40.6% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.96) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.