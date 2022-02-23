Cetera Advisors LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 47.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,637 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 56.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE LEG opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

