Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 16,503 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,241,000 after buying an additional 4,211,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,708,000 after buying an additional 1,223,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,010,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $52.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.