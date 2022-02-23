United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 107,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,546,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 67,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 362.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $208.97 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.79. The stock has a market cap of $181.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

