Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.86.

