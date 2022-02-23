Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $6.50 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,433 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

BATS:PTLC opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.