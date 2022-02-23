Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 110,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,272,000 after acquiring an additional 114,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $102.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

