Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $82,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 373.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 91,429 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 312,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $138.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

