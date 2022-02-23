Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Enbridge by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Enbridge by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

NYSE ENB opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.91%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.