Brokerages Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). SmileDirectClub posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 211.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SmileDirectClub.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 15.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $866.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

