Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $78.77 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

