Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,030,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780,563 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.20% of Citigroup worth $282,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 27.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 99,013 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

