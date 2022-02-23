Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.18 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $16.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18, Yahoo Finance reports. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DDS opened at $232.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.58. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $76.06 and a 12 month high of $416.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

