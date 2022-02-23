Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $610.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PANW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $475.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $519.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.76.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 43,129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

